The fire burned over seven acres, based on aerial measurements of the fire ground.

LUFKIN, Texas — Crews are battling a grass fire that broke out Thursday afternoon in Lufkin.

The grass fire has shut down Farm to Market 842 at the intersection of State Highway 103 East to Moffett Road in Lufkin.

