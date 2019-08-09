TYLER, Texas — Former President George W. Bush is set to speak in early December as the inaugural program in a regional speaker series being launched by the Tyler Morning Telegraph and other leading institutions across East Texas.

The East Texas Speakers Forum, a new nonprofit organization, will present “An Evening with President George W. Bush” on Dec. 3 at the Belcher Center in Longview.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday through the Belcher Center box office. Seat prices are $65 and $100. For more information or to buy tickets, visit belchercenter.com, call (903) 233-3080 or visit the box office.

You can read more on this story from our news partners at the Tyler Morning Telegraph.