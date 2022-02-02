East Texas Food Bank cancels food distributions due to winter weather threat

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank announced Wednesday the drive-thru produce distribution in Tyler scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, at Lindsey Park has been canceled.

"The cancellation is due to the winter weather that East Texas will be experiencing on Thursday and Friday of this week," the ETFB said in a press release. "The next scheduled Drive-thru Produce Distribution at Lindsey Park will be on Friday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m."