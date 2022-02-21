Need for food distributions in East Texas grows due to COVID-19, inflation

More than 1,200 boxes of sweet potatoes, onions and cabbage were handed to anyone who needed them. According to the food bank, the number of weekly recipients has remained steady



"It is still busy," said the ETFB's Tim Butler. "I think, especially right now, we are seeing some big increases in the cost of groceries that can range from 5-20% depending on the items. I think we are really seeing kind of the response to that."