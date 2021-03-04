FOOD FRIDAYS WITH FAVIAN: Blackened Salmon over Spanish Rice

On this episode of Food Fridays with Favian we’re diving headfirst into flavor with blackened salmon over Spanish rice.

TEXAS, USA — Cooking fish can seem intimidating at first. But like any food, a little practice and patience can make the world of difference.

For this week’s Food Friday, we’re all going to learn how to cook blackened salmon over Spanish rice with the help from a professional with over 30 years of experience in the kitchen, my dad, Claro Quezada.

This recipe will make two servings.

Spanish Rice

Rice

Tomato bouillon with chicken flavor

White pepper

Black pepper

Mixed vegetables

2 cloves of garlic

Bring 1 cup of water to a simmer in a pot. Add a pinch of white pepper, 1 tablespoon tomato bouillon with chicken flavor, crack of fresh pepper adn 2 cloves of garlic.

Add a cup of mixed vegetables into the water.

To brown the rice, in a separate pot add 2 tablespoons of butter and let melt over medium heat then add I cup of rice.

Let heat up until it looks bright white.

Next, add the water with mixed vegetables into the rice and bring heat to medium high, cover and let cook until rice is tender.

Blackened Salmon

Salmon

Blackening seasoning

Butter

Lemon

Olive oil

Season fish with blackening seasoning by rubbing it on both side. In hot pan drizzle in olive oil and let it coat the pan.

Place fish into pan and and cook on both sides for 7 minutes.

Cut 1 knob of butter in half and place on each piece of fish. Cover and let butter melt.

Once butter has melted, cut four slices of lemon and place two slices on each piece then cover and for 2 minutes.

Uncover then serve over bed of finished Spanish rice.