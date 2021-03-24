SURVEY: Food, movie, sports team — What are the top in Texas?

AT&T conducted a nationwide survey to find each state's favorite things.

TYLER, Texas — Each state is known for its quirky characteristics, such as accents, driving habits and traditions.

While you might feel right at home among these unique qualities, you could be surprised at how your neighbors feel about movies, sports teams and other trending topics.

AT&T conducted a nationwide survey to find each state's favorite things.

The categories residents were polled about includes:

Top sports team

Top movie set in the state

Top must-try food

Top YouTube channel

Top tourist attraction

So, what are the top picks for those living in the Lone Star State?

Dallas Cowboys

In 1960, the Dallas Cowboys became the NFL's first successful new team since the collapse of the All-America Football Conference 10 years earlier. The franchise has won five Super Bowls (1971, 1977, 1992, 1993, 1995).

Some of the team's most famous players include:

Troy Aikman

Emmitt Smith

Michael Irvin

Roger Staubach

Drew Pearson

Deion Sanders

"Armageddon"

"After discovering that an asteroid the size of Texas is going to impact Earth in less than a month, NASA recruits a misfit team of deep-core drillers to save the planet." - IMDB

The 1998 action movie directed by Michael Bay stars the following:

Bruce Willis

Billy Bob Thornton

Ben Affleck

Liv Tyler

Will Patton

Steve Buscemi

Will Fichtner

Owen Wilson

Michael Clarke Duncan

Brisket

A brisket is meat cut from the breast of an animal, typically a cow.

According to MasterClass, a full beef brisket comprises two overlapping muscles separated by a layer of seam fat.

Famous Lone Star State pitmaster Aaron Franklin, of Franklin Barbeque in Austin, hosts a MasterClass on cooking the perfect Texas-style brisket.

Maluma VEVO

Juan Luis Londoño, better known by his stage name, "Maluma," is a musical artist from Medellin, Colombia.

Some of his hits songs include:

"Hawai" feat. The Weeknd

"Felices Los 4"

"Borro Cassette"

"El Perdedor" feat. Yandel

"Vente Pa'Ca" (Ricky Martin feat. Maluma)

San Antonio River Walk

Sightseeing, shopping, food and fun. All on a world-renowned 15-mile urban waterway. The River Walk, or Paseo del Rio, is a San Antonio treasure and the largest urban ecosystem in the nation. Tucked quietly below street level and only steps from the Alamo, it provides a serene and pleasant way to navigate the city of San Antonio. Tourists can explore by foot along the river’s walking path or jump aboard a river barge for a ride and guided tour.