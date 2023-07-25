Food service director retires after more than 30 years at TK Gorman in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — A beloved East Texas private school employee has retiring after more than 30 years.
According to Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic School, food service director Sharon Daniels has called it a career leading the Bishop Gorman cafeteria.
"After over three decades of presiding over the Bishop Gorman cafeteria and serving up a rotation of her delicious tried-and-true recipes to countless grateful and hungry Crusaders, Sharon Daniels quietly announced her retirement at the end of the school year," the school said.
The school wished her well in her retirement.