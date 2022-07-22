FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Juicy J's Tx Melts, other Best In Town food truck nominees to be featured on Morning Loop

Starting this Friday, and for the next two weeks, the CBS19 Morning Loop is highlighting the three food truck nominees for Tyler Paper's Best In Town contest.

TYLER, Texas — Some of the most delicious local meals and treats in East Texas come from food trucks.

This week's guest was Juicy J's Tx Melts, which specializes in half-pound gourmet patty melts made with locally grown produce.

Through the Best In Town contest, East Texans can vote for their favorite local businesses, local personalities, places to work, places for kids and more. Voting opened July 4 and will continue until July 30 at 11:59 p.m.

Other food truck nominees that will be featured in the coming Fridays are Bee's Knees Bubble Tea and Pizza and Catch Me If You Can.