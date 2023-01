Read more on the Tyler Morning Telegraph's website.

TYLER, Texas — New food truck La Sonorense will hold a soft opening today at Classic Toyota from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Owner Amy Reyes visited the East Texas area in January of last year and loved it so much she moved to Chapel Hill.

“We came to visit back in January 2022 and it instantly felt like home,” she said. “The beautiful Texas land and heartwarming people definitely won us over.”