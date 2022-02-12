x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck

Stewbabes' Grill is a burger food truck that travels around East Texas and serves up homemade burgers.

More Videos

TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.

It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area.

It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and transitioned to a mobile business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The food truck serves up hamburgers, fries and soft drinks. They cater for events like football games and even make stops at various health clinics.

To learn more about Stewbabes' Grill and when they'll be stopping in your city, you can visit their Facebook page.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out