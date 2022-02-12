FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Stewbabes' Grill truck

Stewbabes' Grill is a burger food truck that travels around East Texas and serves up homemade burgers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Stewbabes' Grill stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.

It's a family-owned food truck that serves up homemade hamburgers at different stops in the East Texas area.

It started as a restaurant in Big Sandy, then moved to Gladewater and transitioned to a mobile business when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The food truck serves up hamburgers, fries and soft drinks. They cater for events like football games and even make stops at various health clinics.