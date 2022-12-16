FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco

TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.
This food truck operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos, quesadillas and various items.
Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five years ago as this was something he always wanted to do. This business caters for different occasions around Smith County like weddings and community events.
To learn more about Texas Taco and where they'll be stopping next, you can visit their Facebook page.