FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY: Texas Taco

Texas Taco is a food truck that operates in and around Tyler and serves up authentic street tacos.

TYLER, Texas — Texas Taco stopped by to visit the CBS19 Morning Loop crew for Food Truck Friday.

Larry Jones, who is the owner of Texas Taco, began the business five years ago as this was something he always wanted to do. This business caters for different occasions around Smith County like weddings and community events.