Whether you are having Thanksgiving at your aunt's, grandma’s, wherever, often times a pet is lurking around the table waiting for you to drop a piece of turkey or ham.

Turkey is fine, but not everything on your plate is okay for cats and dogs.

“The day after thanksgiving, a couple of days after thanksgiving, is awfully busy," Dr. Seth Shirey, a veterinarian at Sterns Animal Clinic, said. "I’ll almost guarantee you we’ll see one case of pancreatitis. We'll see many cases of vomiting and diarrhea.”

If you are watching over your pet the entire day, Dr. Shirey says this can be avoided. However, avoiding distraction on Thanksgiving is pretty difficult.

“I know everyone is concerned about family and getting everyone fed, but afterwards when everyone goes outside,” Dr. Shirey said.

That’s when pets are most likely to grab the food sitting on the dinner table. While it might be okay for them to eat a carrot, ham and marshmallows can be harmful.

“Anything that you know has a lot of fat is going to be the biggest trigger for the dogs to have problems,” Dr. Shirey said.

Always avoid your dog getting a hold of any of type of deserts and also make sure you know your dog.

“If it’s a fifteen year old yorkie that isn’t going to jump on the couch, obviously we’re not too scared," Dr. Shirey explained. "But if you got a two-year-old lab that’s into everything you have to know your dog and know what they’re going to do.”

If you notice any of these symptoms Dr. Shirey said it is okay to wait it out a day, but if you notice it for two to three days even up to a week, to take your pet into the vet

