Football officials battling the extreme heat

Tyler Football Officials are tackling the challenge of working in the brutal heat.

TYLER, Texas — The heat isn't going anywhere for the first week of East Texas High School football. As players, coaches, spirit squads, and band members are preparing to return to the field, the Tyler Football Officials are also tackling the challenge of working in the brutal heat.

The Varsity Assigner for Tyler Football Officials, Jeremy Gunnels says there's lots of love for the game. But what isn’t loved is the heat wave impacting everyone involved in high school football across East Texas.

"We naturally think about players but it’s all the way through. It’s band, cheerleaders as well, you know athletic trainers, everybody’s impacted," Gunnels said.

Gunnels also said the best way to stay safe is to start hydrating early.

"We prepare a couple weeks going into the game, that’s really where most the works done. Both to get acclimated, we go out in the temperatures and in the heat, and then obviously hydration throughout. But really, it’s the weeks leading into the game that have the significant impact we focus on," Gunnels said.

With a limited number of officials and many games across East Texas, Gunnels said referees stay busy.

"Most officials will work more than one game on a weekly basis. Some will have a Thursday and a Friday, and then sub-Varsity on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday on top of that," Gunnels said.

And although being on the turf in triple digit heat doesn’t sound that pleasant, Gunnels said it’s nothing new.

"It’s not unique this year. It is extra warm the past couple (of) years, we’re all aware of that. But a hundred plus temperatures playing football in August is pretty standard in Texas," Gunnels said.