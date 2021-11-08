For $50, you can own a piece of the Harvey Convention Center

A brick can be bought for $50 at the Rose Garden Center, located at 420 Rose Park Dr. Purchases can be made with check or money order.

“Leading up to the demolition ceremony, we had multiple inquiries from residents and visitors who used the facility for decades, who wanted a keepsake of the iconic building,” said Leanne Robinette, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We thought having an actual piece of the building would be a great way to allow them to have a little piece of that history.”