For Gregg county employees, ‘specialty drug program’ lowers cost of life-saving medications

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — For years, Gregg County has offered employees with conditions such as cancer and diabetes a lifeline as rising prescription drug prices, especially for new treatments, became a national crisis.
And those savings are estimated to increase substantially this year after the county transitions to a new provider, International RX.
The service, previously run through Texas-based CerpassRX, circumvents pharmacy markups by sourcing drugs directly from the manufacturer, sometimes outside the United States.
To read more from our news partners visit, the Longview News-Journal.