For Gregg county employees, ‘specialty drug program’ lowers cost of life-saving medications

"Instead of paying $6,000, they might be able to get it for $900 If they go through the international program,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — For years, Gregg County has offered employees with conditions such as cancer and diabetes a lifeline as rising prescription drug prices, especially for new treatments, became a national crisis.

And those savings are estimated to increase substantially this year after the county transitions to a new provider, International RX.

The service, previously run through Texas-based CerpassRX, circumvents pharmacy markups by sourcing drugs directly from the manufacturer, sometimes outside the United States.