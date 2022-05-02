City of Tyler offices closed part of Friday

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will be celebrating their outstanding public servants during Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) from May 2 through May 6.
Starting in 1985, PSRW is a nationwide public recognition campaign honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county, and local government employees.
On Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Tyler non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed for an interdepartmental event. Essential and emergency functions will still be operating.
The Glass Recreation Center will also be closed to the public Friday, May 6. Glass Recreation programming and hours will resume normal business operations on Saturday, May 7.