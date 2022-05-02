City of Tyler offices closed part of Friday

May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Tyler non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed for an interdepartmental event.

TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler will be celebrating their outstanding public servants during Public Service Recognition Week (PSRW) from May 2 through May 6.

Starting in 1985, PSRW is a nationwide public recognition campaign honoring the men and women who serve as federal, state, county, and local government employees.

On Friday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Tyler non-emergency offices and facilities will be closed for an interdepartmental event. Essential and emergency functions will still be operating.