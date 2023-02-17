EXCLUSIVE: Tyress Gipson's family speaks for the first time since the trial

Gipson's parents LaVance Hill-Wooten and Gerald Wooten speak about Thursday's not guilty verdict.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — On Friday, Jacksonville teenager Tyress Gipson's family spoke for the first time after their son’s alleged killer was found not guilty.

Gipson disappeared back in 2020 and to this day, his body has never been found. Four people were arrested in connection to his disappearance, and on Thursday a Cherokee County jury found one of those defendants not guilty on three different charges. There are still a lot unanswered questions about Gipson's disappearance.

Friday evening, Gipson's mom and stepdad, LaVance Hill-Wooten and Gerald Wooten, were surrounded by family as they process what happened in court. LaVance Hill-Wooten said she's still a little bit shocked from Thursday's verdict.

"I'm pretty sure there's still a whole lot of people who are in shock today," LaVance Hill-Wooten said.

Gerald Wooten said the verdict was surprising and at the same time made him confused. While the shock and confusion lingers, Gipson’s mother said they’re leaning on their faith and continue to pray for justice.

"God is still in control," LaVance Hill-Wooten said. "They already know, I believe in God. So I'm not concerned either way it (went), because I already know he is gonna take care of it."

Although Gipson's family is disappointed in the verdict, they continue to focus on finding answers.

"Where is my son?" LaVance Hill-Wooten said. "That's what I want to know. That's what my husband wants to know. That's what our family wants to know, he didn't disappear into thin air."

The Wootens said they’re not upset with the Cherokee County’s District Attorney’s Office but rather more disappointed in the investigation.

"We gave Jacksonville PD everything we had," Gerald Wooten said. "We told them key parts to follow up on and they never did."

Even in this dark time for the family the Wooten's want to thank everyone across the nation for their support, and want to let them know #TyressTuesday will continue until Gipson is found.

Gerald Wooten said they will continue to keep Gipson's name and face alive on social media.

"Right now our family, we're not grieving honey, because I serve God," LaVance Hill-Wooten said. "God gave me so much strength that I never thought I'd have."