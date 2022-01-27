Former county commissioner charged with sexual assault

Angelina County records show Cheshire previously served as county commissioner for Precinct 4.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — A former Angelina County commissioner currently serving time in prison is now facing an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge out of Polk County, jail records show.

Robert Garrison Cheshire, 53, was sentenced to four years in prison on Aug. 5, 2021 for a continuous violence against the family charge after he entered a no contest plea. The offense occurred on Aug. 20, 2019, according to court records.

Angelina County records show Cheshire previously served as county commissioner for Precinct 4.

He was charged Wednesday afternoon for the sexual assault charge out of Polk County. The bond on that charge is set at $35,000.

Currently, he is serving out his prison sentence at the Mac Stringfellow Unit in Brazoria County. His projected release date is Feb. 23, 2023, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

He was denied parole on Oct. 31 last year after officials reviewed the offense.

The review said his offense shows "elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior, or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety ,or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

He is currently not in the parole review process. His next parole review date is scheduled for this October, according to TDCJ.