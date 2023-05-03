Former Arp Tiger, Dallas Cowboys draft pick DeMarvion Overshown visits his niece's first-grade class at Troup Elementary

Troup ISD shared that because she's so proud of her uncle, Kynleigh invited Overshown to her class.

Editor's Note: The above video was published on April 30, 2023.

An East Texas native making waves in the national football sphere made a special visit to his niece's first-grade class at Troup ISD Wednesday morning.

DeMarvion Overshown is a former Arp Tiger and University of Texas linebacker who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last Friday, but to his young niece Kynleigh he is known as "Uncle D."

He was selected as the 90th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Troup ISD shared that because she's so proud of her uncle, Kynleigh invited Overshown to her class at Troup Elementary School.

Overshown told Mrs. Groom's first-grade class that he started playing football at their age and played other sports as well. He said he dreamed of playing football for the Dallas Cowboys since he was in the third grade.

"DeMarvion visited with his niece's class, answered lots of questions from classmates, signed autographs (in cursive!), and took lots of pictures," the school district said. "Then the kids took him to the playground for recess!"