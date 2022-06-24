Roe v. Wade attorney speaks out after Supreme Court reverses decision

Linda Coffee, attorney who originally filed the lawsuit, says the overturn is 'bittersweet'.

MINEOLA, Texas — Following the Supreme Court's overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade, the last living attorney says the decision is 'bittersweet'.

Linda Coffee is a Dallas native that resides in Mineola. Coffee originally filed the lawsuit in 1969 with $15.

Coffee alongside Sarah Weddington represented 'Jane Roe' in the 1970 pro bono.

"We wanted to change the law for other women," said Coffee. "And I think it did."

Nearly 50 years after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Roe v. Wade, Coffee says she was at her Mineola home as she watched the highest court overturn her legacy.

"It reminded me of what happened 50 years ago," she said. "It was bittersweet."

Coffee and her partner, Rebecca Hartt says activists should continue advocating for change.

"If you're old enough to vote, vote," said Hartt. "Be involved and active in the groups and help the ladies in the other states."