A former babysitter has been charged with two counts of sexual assault of a minor she cared for.

According to the Marshall News Messenger, 28-year-old Zoya Grace Rogers was sentenced to five years for each count on Tuesday, April 24.

According to Rogers' indictment, the incident happened on June 16, 2018, with a 16-year-old boy.

In addition, the newspaper says Rogers was also sentenced to 18 months in state jail for abandoning and endangering the teen’s 10-year-old autistic sibling.

The newspaper says Rogers left the boy home alone while taking the teen to a Longview strip club.

Rogers is also a former Court Appointed Special Advocate for CPS cases and past child director for Rahab’s Retreat in Kilgore.

The newspaper says Rogers pleaded guilty to all three charges, the sentences will run concurrently.

In addition to jail time, the paper says a judge ordered Rogers to register as a sex offender for life.