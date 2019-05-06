PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — A former Carthage Junior High School teacher accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student used FaceTime to send a sexually-explicit video of herself to that student, according to a new indictment filed in the case.

Lauren Nolan, 25, of Longview has been indicted on a charge of improper relationship between educator/student, the Panola County District Clerk's Office said. Nolan resigned from her job as a teacher and coach within Carthage ISD in 2018, with the district saying at the time she had engaged in "inappropriate behavior."

A Panola County grand jury indicted Nolan during their May session on allegations that, while a Carthage ISD employee, Nolan had a sexually-explicit communication with a student by "stripping while on facetime" with the intent to commit sexual assault in March 2018, records show.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Panola Watchman.