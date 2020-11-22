Former Carthage ISD trustee prods district on teacher diversity

The teacher spoke at Monday’s school board meeting to call attention to a dwindling number of Black teachers in the district.

CARTHAGE, Texas — Former Carthage ISD trustee and local Pastor Hubert Owens is prodding Carthage ISD to do more to hire Black teachers — and promised to keep discussing the issue.

Owens spoke at Monday’s school board meeting, as well as the special meeting last Thursday, to call attention to a dwindling number of Black teachers in the district, saying more needed to be done to hire diverse educators. When Carthage ISD integrated in 1970, the district had 90 white teachers and 32 Black teachers.

“In 2007-08, we had 206 teachers, 184 of them were white and only 18 of them were Black,” Owens said. “That seems like we’re going in the wrong direction, and it don’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. Today we have 207 teachers, 198 of them are white and only nine of them are Black. Now that’s a disgrace.”

Owens said the lack of Black teachers, especially at Carthage Primary School and Carthage Junior High School, are detrimental to students — noting Black and other minority students benefit from seeing teachers who look like them.