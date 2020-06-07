x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

local

Former Carthage lineman donates hair for cancer victims

Cade Johnson has been letting his hair grow unencumbered since his freshman year.
Credit: ET VARSITY

CARTHAGE, Texas — Cade Johnson keeps his promise.

The colossal 6-5, 315-pound Johnson, who started at offensive guard last season for Carthage, made a pledge to cut his hair should the Bulldogs win the state championship.

This was not just any ordinary haircut Johnson was offering up. His mane traveled well south of massive shoulder blades. He’d been letting his hair grow unencumbered since his freshman year.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, ET VARSITY.

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes makes People Magazine's 'Top 100 Reasons to Love America' list

RELATED: 'The Tyler Rose' Earl Campbell backs vote on Robert E. Lee High School name as action gains support

RELATED: East Texas high school football teams to wear helmet stickers promoting unity, equality

RELATED: Whataburger gives birthday shoutout to 1-year-old son of East Texas football coach

RELATED: UIL lifts Friday night broadcast ban for 2020 Texas high school football season