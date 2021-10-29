City Engineer Gee promoted to Assistant City Manager

New assistant city manager has nearly 25 years of experience working in state and municipal government.

LUFKIN, Texas — The City of Lufkin has promoted current City Engineer, Kevin Gee, to Assistant City Manager – Public Works to replace outgoing Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold.

Arnold is the newly appointed City Manager of Diboll.

“Jason’s departure leaves a big hole in city administration,” City Manager Bruce Green said. “We are very fortunate to have someone like Kevin Gee to step in and fill that gap. Kevin has distinguished himself as the Director of Engineering Services and has a bright future ahead with the city.”

Gee is a professional engineer and a graduate of Texas A&M with a B.S. in Civil Engineering. He has worked in and for state and municipal government as an employee and as private consultant for almost 25 years, filling various roles in planning, engineering design, project management, and most recently as Director of Engineering Services and City Engineer for the City of Lufkin.

During his time with the city, he has overseen the consolidation of the engineering, inspections, and planning departments into a more efficient team.

“I am grateful and excited for this opportunity to serve the City of Lufkin in this new capacity”, Gee said. “There are great people here at the City of Lufkin and a lot of positive things we are working on for the people of Lufkin.”