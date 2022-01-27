x
Marshall secures interim city manager from Longview

Ex-Longview City Manager David Willard steps out of retirement to help the City of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — David Willard has officially stepped into the role of Marshall’s interim city manager, working to keep the city moving while councilmembers work to secure a permanent candidate.

The Marshall City Council is in the hiring process, according to Willard, who said community members can expect the council to begin interviewing potential candidates as early as next month.

While he serves as interim city manager, Willard said his plan is to get to know the city, meeting with residents while simultaneously keeping the city’s planned projects on track.

