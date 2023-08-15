Kyron Henderson allegedly brought a gun on a team bus in San Antonio, and police say the gun went off, injuring a trainer.

DALLAS — In 2022, the Dallas Kimball High School basketball team was competing for the state championship in San Antonio when one of their star players, Kyron Henderson, allegedly took a gun on the team bus.

Police said the gun went off, injuring one of the team’s trainers.

The former Dallas ISD superintendent called it a public embarrassment. ”This is a sad day for Dallas ISD. There is no getting around it,” said Michael Hinojosa.

A warrant for aggravated assault was issued for Henderson, but before San Antonio police could arrest him, he returned to Dallas and never turned himself in.

Instead, Dallas police said he went on a crime spree.

In April 2023, he was arrested by Dallas police for two counts of aggravated robbery.

According to court records, Dallas police said he was luring people on Facebook pretending to buy laptops and then robbing them at gunpoint.

An arrest affidavit stated Henderson “… exchanged messages with a Facebook account bearing the name ‘Lamar Brown’ and made arrangements to complete a sale transaction at Starbucks on Oaklawn.”

Once he met with the victim, police said he displayed a gun, “… he was holding a tan and black gun at his side and took the victim’s laptop and also demanded his wallet.”

After Henderson was arrested he was released on bond and placed on an ankle monitor.

But, court records showed just 10 days later he was arrested again for violating his bond conditions by being at places he wasn’t supposed to be.

On May 10, he was released again and was supposed to once again be placed on an ankle monitor. But, sources said that didn’t happen and Henderson walked out of the Dallas County jail unsupervised.

Dallas police said he began robbing again right after that and last week moved quickly to arrest him for four more aggravated robberies.