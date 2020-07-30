x
Former East Texas firefighter sentenced to 18 years in prison for child porn

Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, entered a guilty plea Thursday on seven counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote.
Credit: Smith County Jail

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former firefighter will serve 18 years in prison for uploading pornographic images 278 times of minors on Snapchat while on duty.

Silas Franks, 25, of Terrell, entered a guilty plea Thursday on seven counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to promote. In some of the pornoraphic pictures, Franks was seen wearing a uniform of a volunteer fire department. 

Franks is a former employee with the Smith County Emergency Services District No. 2 as a Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.

