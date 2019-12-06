Former foster mother, Michelle Lee Hayes, who was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication for injuring a child and violating her probation hours later by consuming alcohol, has now been sentenced to 15 years for revocation of probation.

Hayes, 44, was facing up to 99 years or life in prison after it was discovered she had been drinking the morning she reported to the Harrison County Jail to begin her 30-day stint, as a condition of probation.

Hayes had reported to the jail on Friday, April 5, following her Thursday, April 4, sentencing in which 71st Judicial Judge Brad Morin gave her strict orders to remove all alcohol from her home since it wasn’t clear whether or not alcohol played a role in the injury to a child incident.

