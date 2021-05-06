Former East Texas nurse accused of killing patients indicted in connection with fourth death

Now, according to the recent indictment, William Davis allegedly caused the death of another patient by "introducing air into the arterial system."

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas nurse accused of killing multiple patients at Tyler hospital was recently indicted last month in connection with the death of a fourth patient.

William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, who was already charged with capital murder of multiple persons for the deaths of three patients, was indicted for the death of Joseph Kalina, according to an April 22 indictment.

Davis was previously indicted for accusations of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.

Kalina was originally listed in connection with an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge in Davis' case. Now, according to the recent indictment, on or about Jan. 25, 2018, Davis allegedly caused the death of Kalina by "introducing air into the arterial system" of Kalina.