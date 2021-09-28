Former East Texas Nurse pleads not guilty to accused killing of four patients

Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said in his opening arguments, "It turns out a hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide."

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The long-awaited trial began today for a former East Texas nurse accused of killing multiple patients.

William Davis is charged with capital murder of multiple people related to his time working at Christus Trinity Mother Frances.

After Davis' not guilty plea the prosecution had the first opportunity to talk to the jury.

"This case occurred at Mother Frances Hospital as you probably recognized from the questions we asked you. It turns out a hospital is the perfect place for a serial killer to hide," Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.

The prosecution then showed the four people Davis is accused of killing. John Lafferty, Ronald Clark, Christopher Greenaway and Joseph Kalina.

"They realize they have a nurse who's not telling the truth about what they did in the room," Putman said. "We have patients that are dying unexpectedly, who are having medical crashes that we cannot explain and that when they realize this could be intentional.

The defense also spoke to the jury about what it thinks happened.

"Those four people did die, and they died in the hospital," Davis' attorney Phillip Hayes "I don't know if there's any evidence to show that it was foul play. But they did pass away."

As the defense continued, it even alluded to a possible conspiracy at the hospital.

"Does it make sense? Or is there something else going on? Is this the hospital trying to cover up?," Davis' attorney Phillip Hayes said.

After opening statements, witnesses called by the prosecution testified.

These included people who worked at the hospital, medical experts, and even one of the victims' family members who described the unexpected deterioration of her husband.