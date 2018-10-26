GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas teacher has been arrested for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student, as well as online solicitation of a minor.

According to Gregg County judicial records, Lauren Nicole Nolan, 24, of Longview, was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Thursday and booked into the Gregg County Jail.

Nolan, a former teacher and coach at Carthage Junior High, was placed on paid administrative leave in March 2018 for "inappropriate behavior" before ultimately submitting her resignation.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

