Former Atlanta ISD teacher, coach arrested on improper relationship with student charge, other offenses

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas teacher and coach was arrested on multiple charges, including improper relationship with a student, Wednesday.

Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr., 30, was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff's Office on charges of indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and student.

Maxwell was working as a teacher and coach at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School when the allegations were made.