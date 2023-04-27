x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Former Atlanta ISD teacher, coach arrested on improper relationship with student charge, other offenses

Maxwell was working as a teacher and coach at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School when the allegations were made.

More Videos

CASS COUNTY, Texas — A former East Texas teacher and coach was arrested on multiple charges, including improper relationship with a student, Wednesday. 

Taureaus Alvaro Maxwell Jr., 30, was arrested by the Cass County Sheriff's Office on charges of indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor and improper relationship between an educator and student. 

Maxwell was working as a teacher and coach at Atlanta High School and Atlanta Middle School when the allegations were made.

Cass County Justice of the Peace Pct. 1 Barbara McMillon will set his bonds. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out