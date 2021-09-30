Former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor receives 12 years of probated sentences for theft

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former Gregg County GOP chair and former White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud received 12 years in probated sentences for theft after a guilty plea Thursday.
Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury on charges of felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and state jail felony theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Vaughn entered a guilty plea Thursday afternoon via Zoom in the 124th District Court.
Judge Afonso Charles accepted the plea and sentenced Vaughn to 10 years confinement probated for 10 years on the felony charge and 24 months confinement probated for five years in the state jail felony charge. The sentences will run concurrently.