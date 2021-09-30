Former Gregg County GOP chair, White Oak mayor receives 12 years of probated sentences for theft

Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury on charges of felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A former Gregg County GOP chair and former White Oak mayor who was sentenced to federal prison in 2019 for loan fraud received 12 years in probated sentences for theft after a guilty plea Thursday.

Tim Lynn Vaughn, 61, was indicted in May 2020 by a Gregg County grand jury on charges of felony theft of property between $30,000 and $150,000 and state jail felony theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.

Vaughn entered a guilty plea Thursday afternoon via Zoom in the 124th District Court.