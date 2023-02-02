Former Henderson ISD football booster club president accused of misusing donations

HISD said in a statement that the finance department noticed irregularities during a regular audit in the fall.

HENDERSON, Texas — A former Henderson ISD football booster club president is accused of misusing money meant to fund students' athletic and extracurricular activities after an audit last fall showed some concerns.

Kenneth Lee Orr, 68, was arrested Thursday on a state jail felony charge of misapplication of fiduciary property or property of financial institution greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000, the school district announced Thursday.

HISD said in a statement that the finance department noticed irregularities during a regular audit of the Henderson Football Booster Club’s financial records in the fall. Following the review, the information was given to the Henderson Police Department.

"When considering taxpayer dollars for the district or generous donations supporting HISD’s many fine booster clubs, financial trust and transparency are paramount," Henderson ISD said.

The school district said that students, families and community members should know the money donated to support students will always be used for students.