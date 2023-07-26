Former intelligence officer and Navy pilots to testify at UFO hearing Wednesday: How to watch live

The hearing is scheduled for 7 a.m. P.T.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A handful of UFO videos have been declassified in recent years. Now, several members of congress want the Pentagon to come clean and reveal what it knows about UFOs, which are also called UAPs (Unidentified anomalous phenomena).



366 reports have been made since March 2021.



"I think there's a lot of questions the American public needs to know," Tennessee Republican Tim Burchett said.

Burchett thinks the Pentagon is withholding evidence of possible extraterrestrial encounters.

"I want transparency," Burchett said. "Just release all the files they have on it, quit with this redacted stuff and let's get it out there."

On Wednesday, former intelligence officer David Grusch will tell congress he was denied access to information on a decades-long secret UFO crash retrieval program.

The House oversight committee will also hear from retired Navy commander David Fravor, who says the military observed objects descend 60,000 feet per second. Fravor tried to intercept a UFO off the San Diego coast several years ago. He said it was about the size of an F-18 with no markings, control services or obvious signs of propulsion.



"There's something," Fravor said. "I don't know who is building it, who has got the technology, who has got the brains, but there is something out there that was better than our airplane."

Members of congress will also question former Navy pilot Ryan Graves, who says pilots training off the Atlantic coast were seeing UFOs daily.



"Because it looks slightly different, we're not willing to look the problem in the face," Graves said. "We're happy to just ignore the fact that these are out there watching us every day."

Tuesday night, Florida congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who helped organize the hearing, said she met with two of the witnesses today and said, based on the info discussed, Wednesday's hearing will "have a lot of information for the public to digest. Definitely listen to the questions these members are honing in on."

The Pentagon has denied any knowledge of extraterrestrial contact and there are still plenty of skeptics and those who want to see more than witness testimony.

Wednesday's hearing is scheduled for 7 a.m. P.T. To watch the hearing, click here.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.