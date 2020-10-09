x
Former Lindale ISD coach indicted for alleged improper relationship with high school student

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Maddox reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media.
Credit: Smith County Jail

LINDALE, Texas — A former Lindale ISD assistant coach has been indicted for an alleged improper relationship with a high school student. 

Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on the charge Sept. 3 in the 241st District Court. He was arrested Feb. 4 and released the same day on a $20,000 bond. 

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Maddox reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media.

