Former Lindale ISD coach indicted for alleged improper relationship with high school student

LINDALE, Texas — A former Lindale ISD assistant coach has been indicted for an alleged improper relationship with a high school student.

Blake Lawson Maddox, 24, of Tyler, was indicted by a Smith County grand jury on the charge Sept. 3 in the 241st District Court. He was arrested Feb. 4 and released the same day on a $20,000 bond.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Maddox reportedly touched the victim inappropriately and sent her explicit photos through social media.