Former Lobo King enters transfer portal

LONGVIEW, Texas — Former Longview Lobo standout Haynes King has likely played his last game as a Texas A&M Aggie.

Several media outlets, including Sports Illustrated and GigEm247, reported on Friday that King has entered the transfer portal following.

King, who was named the starting quarterback for the Aggies prior to both the 2021 and 2022 seasons, suffered a season-ending injury early in the 2021 season and split time with two other quarterbacks - LSU transfer Max Johnson and true freshman Conner Weigman - this past season.