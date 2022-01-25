Former Lobos hoping to earn Super Bowl trip

That’s because 49ers’ offensive tackle Trent Williams and running back JaMycal Hasty are former Longview football players like Rams’ linebacker Travin Howard.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview residents will have a strong rooting interest when they turn their TVs on for the 5:30 p.m. kickoff of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Rams and sixth-seeded San Francisco 49ers at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium.

That’s because 49ers’ offensive tackle Trent Williams and running back JaMycal Hasty are former Longview football players like Rams’ linebacker Travin Howard. Depending on the outcome of the game, one or two of the Lobos will also compete at the same site in next month’s Super Bowl.

“It’s exciting for East Texas and Lobo Nation,” said Longview athletic director and head football coach John King, who has coached all three of the players in his storied career. “We’ve seen these kids grow up on the gridiron in Longview, and then progress through college to get to this stage in their careers. There’s a reason why they’re there.”