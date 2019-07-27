HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Fire Marshal's Office has announced the passing of their former longtime fire marshal.

Dennis Engdahl died on Saturday. He served as fire marshal for 20 years from 1989-2009, when he retired. Engdahl was also mayor pro tem for the City of Scottsville.

"He was a friend to everyone he met and was a source of strength for all who knew him," the fire marshal's office said in a Facebook post. "Dennis will always be in our hearts and memories."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

The arrangements for the service will be announced as soon as we know the information.

Don't forget to download the new CBS19 app on your Apple and Android devices. If you already have the app, an update may be necessary. We've got you covered!