Former Longview Community Theatre building on Methvin Street set for demolition

LONGVIEW, Texas — A dilapidated building in the historical Longview Junction area owned by a disbanded local theater group is set for demolition.

At a Longview Municipal Court hearing in February, now-former Judge Larry Merriman signed a 30-day order to either repair or demolish the structure at 811 E. Methvin St. on property owned by the former Longview Community Theatre. The order came with an additional 30 days in the event a lien holder exists and came forward.

“I think the ultimate goal is to have it demolished and then build a new building there that would be rehearsal space and storage and set-building space for the theatre,” Theatre Longview Executive Director Denise Knutson said at the February hearing.