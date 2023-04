Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw, 38, was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment of invasive visual recording, according to Gregg County Jail records.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Longview City Council candidate has been arrested again after being charged in August with child pornography.

Bernd Niels “Dutch” Deblouw, 38, was arrested Monday on a grand jury indictment of invasive visual recording, according to Gregg County Jail records. The offense date was listed as Aug. 14, 2022.

More details were unavailable Tuesday.