Former Longview ISD teacher arrested on aggravated sexual assault of child charge

A former Longview High School teacher has been arrested on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Topher James Stout, 40, of Longview was was jailed Thursday in the Gregg County Jail. Bond had not been set.

Longview police arrested Stout after responding at 2:17 a.m. Thursday to his home in the 2500 block of Oasis Drive in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old child, police spokesman Brandon Thornton said in a statement.