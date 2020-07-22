Former Longview ISD teacher moved to Harrison County on 2 charges of sex assault of child

Topher Stout was being held Tuesday in Harrison County Jail on bonds totaling $400,000.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A former Longview High School chemistry teacher who was arrested Thursday in Gregg County on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child has been transferred to the Harrison County Jail, with an additional charge levied against him.

Topher James Stout, 40, initially was arrested in Longview on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child after the Longview Police Department responded at 2:17 a.m. Thursday to his home in the 2500 block of Oasis Drive in reference to a sexual assault of a 12-year-old child, police spokesman Brandon Thornton said in a statement.

Stout was booked into the Gregg County Jail, with a bond set at $10,000.