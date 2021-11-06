GIG 'EM: Former Longview Lobo Haynes King named starting QB for Texas A&M

The 6'3, 200-pound sophomore played in just two games during the 2020-21 season.

Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher has set up an East Texan to lead the Aggies on the field this season.

While on ESPN radio Wednesday morning, Fisher announced Longview High School alum Haynes King would be the starting quarterback for the Aggies.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher told @johngranato and @LanceZierlein on #TheBench that Haynes King will be the starting QB for @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/mVeKKXrGD3 — ESPN 97.5 Houston (@espn975) August 25, 2021

The 6'3, 200-pound sophomore played in just two games during the 2020-21 campaign. He made his collegiate debut in Tuscaloosa against then-No. 2 Alabama, throwing a 17-yard pass and leading the team with 43 rushing yards on five attempts late in the game. He also connected with Max Wright on a 45-yard crossing route for his first career touchdown in Texas A&M's win at South Carolina.