Beloved former Longview pediatrician earns medical society's highest honor

Dr. Oscar W. Brown is known in East Texas for being a staple at the Diagnostic Clinic of Longview, where he practiced medicine for 32 years.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former Longview pediatrician has received the Texas Pediatric Society's (TPS) top honor.

According to the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB), Dr. Oscar W. "Skip" Brown, MD, FAAP, is the 2021 recipient of the TPS Charles W. Daeschner, Jr., MD Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest award of the TPS.

With the award, the TPS recognized Dr. Brown's outstanding lifetime contributions to the health and welfare of the children of Texas and for his ongoing support of the TPS.