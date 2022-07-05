Former Longview ISD special education teacher arrest in abuse probe

Cecilia Gregg, a Longview resident who turned 57 in May, was released on bonds totaling $50,000 following her indictment on June 22 on eight separate charges of injuring a child younger than age 14. Her arrest follows three other arrests of former J.L. Everhart Elementary employees this past week as part of the same investigation. Paula Hawkins Dixon, who will turn 59 on July 26, is a former teacher’s aide who was indicted on a total of 11 counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 47, former principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, former assistant principal, each were indicted on a single charge of endangering a child.