Former Longview ISD special education teacher arrest in abuse probe

LONGVIEW, Texas — A former special education teacher who worked in an East Texas Advanced Academies classroom in Longview ISD was arrested and released from jail Monday on multiple charges of injuring a child.
Cecilia Gregg, a Longview resident who turned 57 in May, was released on bonds totaling $50,000 following her indictment on June 22 on eight separate charges of injuring a child younger than age 14. Her arrest follows three other arrests of former J.L. Everhart Elementary employees this past week as part of the same investigation. Paula Hawkins Dixon, who will turn 59 on July 26, is a former teacher’s aide who was indicted on a total of 11 counts of injury to a child. Cassandra Renee James, 47, former principal at J.L. Everhart Elementary, and Linda Kaye Brown Lister, 60, former assistant principal, each were indicted on a single charge of endangering a child.
The investigation into the abuse allegations surfaced earlier this year following the unexplained resignation of former East Texas Advanced Academies CEO Cynthia Wise, who also received a $350,000 lump sum payment. East Texas Advanced Academies is a charter school that operates six campuses within Longview ISD. ETAA is not associated with East Texas Charter Schools on Alpine Road in Longview.
Read more from our news partners, the Longview News-Journal.