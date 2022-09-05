Former Mineola, Whitehouse Sonic Drive-In employees accuse manager of sexual harassment in lawsuit

The accused co-manager was also promoted to be the general manager for the Sonic in Whitehouse, the lawsuit reads.

MINEOLA, Texas — Female teenage employees at both the Mineola and Whitehouse Sonic Drive-in locations say a manager sexually harassed them, according to an ongoing federal lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The lawsuit, which was filed in June last year in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Tyler, is seeking back pay for the employees who say they resigned from Sonic due to alleged harassment, punitive damages and that the Sonic locations institute policies and programs for equal employment opportunities.

The complaint was filed under the Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, a law that protects workers from discrimination based on gender.

When first filed last year, the complaint initially alleged the mistreatment of three employees at the Mineola Sonic, saying that it had become a hostile work environment and that Sonic was a part of unlawful employment practices since 2016.

In the lawsuit, female employees, who were teenagers at the time, claim that one of the managers made sexually inappropriate comments and unwelcome touching. She said she reported what happened to another manager but that didn’t help.

According to the complaint, some of the inappropriate comments were made in front of an assistant manager who later told the accused co-manager, who returned another day cursing and screaming. That employee later resigned from her carhop position.

The accused co-manager was also promoted to be the general manager for the Sonic in Whitehouse, the lawsuit reads.

After becoming general manager in Whitehouse, the complaint states that around 2020 and 2021 he asked one of the female teenage employees if she would live with him. He is also accused of inappropriate touching and asking inappropriate questions.

In response to the lawsuit, lawyers for the Sonic locations denied the harassment allegations and said the employees failed to exhaust administrative remedies along with not taking advantage of corrective opportunities, documents show.