Former NFL player, East Texas native charged with sexual abuse of a child

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Kendrick Starling, a former NFL player and a lifelong Marshall resident, turned himself into the Marshall Police Department on Wednesday for the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Starling, 41, had a warrant out for his arrest for the offense, a first degree felony, according to MPD communication officer Lt. Len Ames. According to the jail records, the alleged victim was younger than age 14.

Starling graduated from Marshall High School in 1999, when he went on to play college football.