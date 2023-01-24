Former OK State, NFL wide receiver Rashaun Woods named new head football coach at Tyler High

Woods previously spent four seasons at Enid High School compiling an overall record of 11-32.

TYLER, Texas — It's official.

Tyler High has a new head football coach following the departure of Ricklan Holmes in Dec. 2022.

On Tuesday, the Tyler ISD Board of Trustees formally voted to name former Enid High School head football coach Rashaun Woods as the new head coach for the Lions. He replaces Holmes who spent 11 years as CUJO's leader.

According to Enid Public Schools (EPS), Woods spent four seasons at Enid High School compiling an overall record of 11-32.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to work and coach for such a wonderful district and community here at Enid Public Schools,” Woods said via a press release from EPS. “The administration, faculty, and parents have been nothing but supportive in its football program and coaching staff. The friendships that my family and I have made over the course of my time here will be the main thing above all that I will remember. I have given my very best to these young men and I pray it leads to future success.”

Woods was named to the Oklahoma State University Hall of Honor Class in 2022 for being an All-American wide receiver for the Pokes. At OSU, he was a two-time All-American and two-time first-team All-Big 12 member.

He was plucked by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He also had stints with the Los Angeles (San Diego) Chargers, Denver Broncos, Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats.